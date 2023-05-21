Edward F. O'Connor

Edward F. O’Connor, age 97, of Blue River passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. Ed was born on June 16, 1925, on the family farm near Excelsior to William and Grace (Harvey) O’Connor. He stayed on the farm and continued farming with his father and expanded the farm by buying the farm next-door. As a young man while farming, he also drove truck for several local trucking companies including Roy Schell Trucking hauling livestock and lumber to Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, Dubuque, as well as locally. Ed married Nancy Ruetten on April 2, 1956, and became “Dad” to Steve and Suzanne. Later on the family grew with the birth of daughters, Pat, Maria, and Pam.

Ed continued farming and also worked as a bus driver for Blue River and Riverdale Schools. He later worked for Blue River Co-op (Cenex) delivering LP gas to customers. Ed could tell you who his customers were and his routes right up to his last days. When he wasn’t working, Ed enjoyed fishing, camping, and snowmobiling with family and friends, and he especially enjoyed his Friday night fish fries. Ed was proud of his Irish heritage and St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated with wearing green (especially his green derby) and joining family in these celebrations.