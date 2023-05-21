Edward F. O’Connor, age 97, of Blue River passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. Ed was born on June 16, 1925, on the family farm near Excelsior to William and Grace (Harvey) O’Connor. He stayed on the farm and continued farming with his father and expanded the farm by buying the farm next-door. As a young man while farming, he also drove truck for several local trucking companies including Roy Schell Trucking hauling livestock and lumber to Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, Dubuque, as well as locally. Ed married Nancy Ruetten on April 2, 1956, and became “Dad” to Steve and Suzanne. Later on the family grew with the birth of daughters, Pat, Maria, and Pam.
Ed continued farming and also worked as a bus driver for Blue River and Riverdale Schools. He later worked for Blue River Co-op (Cenex) delivering LP gas to customers. Ed could tell you who his customers were and his routes right up to his last days. When he wasn’t working, Ed enjoyed fishing, camping, and snowmobiling with family and friends, and he especially enjoyed his Friday night fish fries. Ed was proud of his Irish heritage and St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated with wearing green (especially his green derby) and joining family in these celebrations.
Edward is survived by his children, Steven (Vada) Fauver, Suzanne (Dennis) Brown, Pat (Charles) Adams, and Pam O’Connor (Bill Howard) and son-in-law David Miles. He is further survived by grandchildren Timothy Fauver, Jessica Fauver, Sarah Butler, John Brown, Patrick Brown, Andrew Miles, Kristin Miles-Lynch, and Matthew Adams. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren Valerie, Gabe, Samantha, Shephard, Jamason, Myka, Madeline, Reed, Rayna, Brock, Zayvier, Zyah, Malloy, and Benjamin. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Robert McCarthy, Cheryl McCarthy, Brian Buntrock, Kevin Buntrock, Dennis O’Connor, Rita Watson, Kathy O’Connor, and Rose Cochran, along with many other family and friends.
He was preceded by his wife Nancy O’Connor and daughter Maria O’Connor-Miles, his parents, and his brothers and sisters, Leo, Murray, Ann, Bernice and Maxine, nephew Michael O’Connor along with Nancy’s parents Carl and Madeline Ruetten and her sisters, Sally Kassera and Joanne Sherry and brothers Jimmy and Bryce Ruetten.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda, with burial to be held in the Blue River Cemetery. A lunch will follow the service. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. Memorial can be made to the Blue River Fire and Rescue, Boscobel Ambulance, or a charity of your choice. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
