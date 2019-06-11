DEFOREST - Edward F. Lavallee, age 69, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with COPD and chronic lung disease, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Ed was born on August 1, 1949 in Berwyn, IL to the late Raymond and Mildred Lavallee. Ed attended DeForest High School and later served as a Combat Engineer with Battalion Company B 864th Army Engineers from 1968-1970 in Vietnam where he served three tours.

Ed married Elaine Kraak in 1972. After her death in 1992, he met Bonnie Loresch whom he adored and spent the rest of his life together. Ed was proud of his service to the United States, often volunteering as a member of the Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Chapter 5. He was a life member of the DAV, VFW, and a member of the DeForest American Legion. He owned and operated a small engine shop in DeForest until becoming a member of the Carpenter's Union Madison where he hung drywall for 35 years. Upon retirement in 2001, Ed could be found riding his Harley, tending his large vegetable garden and always ready to lend a hand to anyone whenever needed.

Ed is survived by his partner of 27 years, Bonnie Loresch, brother Raymond (Karen), nephew Raymond (Heidi), niece Tara Runaas, great-nephew RJ, great-nieces Skylar and Hayli, Andi and her children as well as Bonnie's children Wade (Amy) Loresch and Jeff Loresch and Wade's son's Cody and Wyatt as well as many close friends and extended family. Eddie is preceded in death by his wife Elaine and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. A visitation will be held from 4PM until 7PM at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd, DeForest, on Friday, June 14, 2019 and again from 10AM until time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Burial with full Military Honors at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Keith, Deano, Dale, Connie, Linda and Reggie, Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful care given Ed right to the end, Father Vince Brewer and members of St. Olaf's for their help and guidance during his final days. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250