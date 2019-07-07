Edward Duwayne Love, age 87, of Madison, passed away at his home on July 5, 2019. He was born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Dodgeville, the son of Edward John and Ann (Johnson) Love.

Edward was a veteran in the U.S. Army serving with the 82nd Airborne and a paratrooper from 1951 to 1953. He also worked for Madison Silo, Kast-Rite Silo, Indiana Silo and Mid-West Silo companies throughout his life. His sense of humor and smile would light up a room. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

Edward is survived by his wife Karen (Lister) of 44 years; two daughters, Kim (Juan) Perez of Falcon Heights, Minn., Kandi (David) Lockard of Blanchardville; and three sons, John Love of Blanchardville, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Love of Blanchardville and James (Sheila Hendrickson) Love of Hollandale; stepsons, Carl Cooper of North Carolina and Trace Jones of Madison; eight grandchildren, Juan Perez Jr., Justin Lockard, Kami Biddick, Jacob Perez, Josh Perez, Sydney Love, Colton Love and Jaden Hendrickson; and seven great-grandchildren, Paige Reynolds, Alayna Perez, Alicia Perez, Isabella Lockard, Bryce Lockard, Cooper Biddick and Carter Stampfli. He is also survived by his first wife, Jacqueline (Jacobson) Chambers of Hollandale.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Sydney Karas; two sisters, Helen Trainor and Lavonne Meuer; and three brothers-in-law, Frank Trainor, Joseph Meuer and Gomer Lewis.

A funeral service will be held at BETHANY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 301 Riverside Drive, Madison at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. Burial will be held at the East Side Cemetery, Dodgeville, immediately following the luncheon. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at the church until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to the Family of Edward Duwayne Love.

