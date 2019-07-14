Edna K. Tolley, age 97, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Healthcare Fort Atkinson.

She was born in Oregon, on Aug. 21, 1921, the youngest of eight children, to Anson and Nora (Brown) Merrick. Edna was raised, along with her siblings by, her mother's sister and her husband, Josephine (Brown) and George Westbye. She married Jonce Tolley in 1947.

Together they raised eight children, three of their own. Edna worked at Oscar Mayer for a short time and then had a long career at Rennebohm's as a manager until her retirement in 1983. After retirement, she worked at Dairy Queen in Madison until 1994 and IGA in Marshall, as well as serving as a foster grandparent at Central Wisconsin Center in Madison until 2016.

Surviving are Edna's children, Gloria (Eugene) Brockman, Rachel (William) Scheer and John (Connie) Tolley; grandchildren, Jason (Renae) Brockman, Jennifer (Tim) Marek, Melissa Brockman, Sarah Scheer, Heather (Chris) Cook and Brianna (Matt) Braukhoff, Bob Tolley, Mike Tolley, Missy "Iris" Burns, Lisa (Tolley) Moody, Larry Tolley, Sandra Grimm, Julie Walker, Susann Soehnlein, Scott Kane, Lorriane Patt, Kenda Gonzalez and Jason Tolley; great-grandchildren, Devin, Zach, Caleb, Wyatt, Sadie, Maddie, Jackson, Ronan, Lillian, Kathryn, Lukas,; great-great-grandchild, Isabell; and sister, Blanche Zellmer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Carol Jean, Andrew, David, Anton and Florence Kane; siblings, Noel, Owen, Gladys, Dorothy, Alice Owens and Byrl Uselmann; and cousin, Lucille (Westbye) Staley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice of Rock County or the Alzheimer-Dementia Charity.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Dycora Transitional Health & Living Center in Fort Atkinson and Agrace HospiceCare of Rock County.

Remember when we said when we turn gray

When the children grow up and move away

We won't be sad, we'll be glad

For all the life we've had

And we'll remember when – Alan Jackson

