MADISON - Edna H. Huggett, age 80, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, after a battle with cancer, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Dec. 22, 1938, the third of 11 children of Edwin and Bernita Harr, in Westphalia, Mich.

Edna graduated in 1957 from St. Mary's High School in Westphalia. On Oct. 8, 1958, Edna married James Huggett at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. They moved to Marshall, Wis., and built a family, a farm, and a life. Side by side they established and ran Long Island Farm, Inc., for more than 40 years. They raised spearmint, peppermint, turfgrass and nursery trees. She sadly said goodbye to Jim, her partner in life, in September 2010.

In their 51 years together, Edna and Jim travelled to more than thirty countries, often travelling in groups that included others in the turfgrass industry. Edna also enjoyed wonderful trips with friends and other family members. Edna and Jim were long-time members of St. Mary of the Nativity Parish in Marshall. More recently, Edna was a member of St. Dennis Parish in Madison.

Edna was a master quilter, hand crafting many beautiful quilts. She generously gifted quilts to fortunate friends and loved ones. She enjoyed the times she spent at The Clearing in Door County, perfecting her craft and getting to know others who shared her passion for quilting. Edna treasured and appreciated the many friendships she made in the quilting community. Quilting also gave her additional chances to travel- to retreats, classes, and shows.

Edna faithfully attended many schools, music, and athletic events in which her family participated, cheering them on and encouraging their efforts. She was also a loyal Badgers and Brewers fan, and always enjoyed watching football games, Big 10 basketball games, and baseball games. Edna and Jim were long-time Badger football season ticket holders, and enjoyed the times they spent cheering for the team, watching the band, and catching up with their stadium "seat neighbors". She was happy to be in Pasadena to watch the Badgers play in the Rose Bowl game in 1999.

Edna loved both her homes on and near the farm. She worked hard to make her homes beautiful, comfortable, and inviting, always welcoming friends and family. Most of all, Edna will be fondly remembered for being a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, and a special friend to so many.

Edna is survived by her children, Thomas Huggett of Chicago, Ill., Ellen (Terry) Breunig of Hartland, Wis., Paul (Shelly Schueller) Huggett of Marshall, Wis., William (Katie) Huggett of South Burlington, Vt., and John (Nicole) Huggett of Hartland, Wis.; six granddaughters, Melanie and Deanna Breunig, Alanna and Claire Huggett, and Giselle and Stella Huggett; and one grandson, Henry Huggett. She is also survived by her sisters, Gladys Dreps of Lansing Mich., Doris (Ray) Feldpausch of Lansing , Mich., Joan (Larry) Schaefer of Dewitt, Mich., and Mary (Ron) Simon of Dewitt, Mich.; and brothers, Ken (Sharon) Harr of Plymouth, Mich., Paul (Mary Ann) Harr of Westphalia, Mich., Leroy (Sharon) Harr of Dewitt, Mich., and Rick (Maureen) Harr of Pewamo, Mich.

Edna is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Wallace (Sharon) Huggett, George Beck and John Schafer; and sister-in-law, Darlene Allen. She will be greatly missed by many additional family members and friends, including special friend, Al Kash. In addition to her husband Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Janet Schafer; and her brother, Robert Harr.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Agrace Hospice – both the home care team and the inpatient care team, the St. Dennis Respite Team, Dr. Albert Musa of SSM Health, and Al Kash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Private interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Marshall, Wis.

Although it is much sooner than her loved ones would have wanted, our mother has walked through heaven's gates and is now celebrating with her Savior. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation, Marshall, WI, or the Brain Research Foundation, Chicago, IL, two of Edna's favorite charities. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.