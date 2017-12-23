STOUGHTON-Edna Blossom Howard, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Stoughton.

She was born on April 30, 1934, in Coloma, Mich., to Gottfried and Margaret (Henschel) Nitz. Edna was the 2nd youngest to her siblings, Harold, Violet, Esther and Norman. She attended primary school in Milburg, Mich., and went to Coloma Michigan High School.

Edna worked as a “soda jerk”, making beverages during her early work life. When she was a young woman, she enjoyed square dancing. Edna met her future husband, Glenn in 1951, and they married in 1952.

Together they raised four children, Karl (Judy) of Janesville, Kurt (Teri) of Stoughton, Mark (Natalie) of Carl Junction, Mo., and Renee (Ron) Brent of Fitchburg. They had 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn who passed away on Dec. 13, 2017; and her brother Harold.

Edna was a wonderful mom and faithful supporter of all of her kid’s events growing up, including, school music concerts, ball games, etc. She enjoyed playing the piano, but was not comfortable doing so in front of people. Edna was a talented knitter, enjoyed word find and jigsaw puzzles, board games, working in her garden, spending time with friends, finding auction treasures and of course being with her family. She was an excellent cook, and volunteered her talents at her church kitchen.

She also helped in the Sunday school office with record keeping. Edna’s later years were focused on enjoying her flower beds. She actually liked pulling weeds until her body stopped allowing that. She also had a keen eye for wildlife, and especially loved watching birds enjoying her feeders out the front window.

Edna has now joined her recently departed husband, Glenn and joined him in their heavenly home. In this earthly life, they loved traveling together, so in the life beyond, it only makes sense that mom had to be back with dad to travel together on the “other side”.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, with Tom Zillman and Benjamin Howard presiding. Burial will be held after the service at Roselawn Memorial Park. A luncheon will be held at the funeral home after the burial.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Glenn and Edna liked to give back and volunteered for the Salvation Army for several years. For this reason, all memorials will be given to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.