Edith Seffrood

Edith I. Seffrood, age 95 of Gratiot, WI passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home in Gratiot.

She was born July 13, 1924 in Kaukauna, WI the daughter of John and Sadie (Scott) Hauser. She was united in marriage to Ralph L. Seffrood on September 24, 1944 at West Wiota Lutheran Church in Wiota, WI. Edith spent most of her life living and working on the farm with her husband and children. She also worked as a school cook for Black Hawk and Gratiot schools.

Edith is survived by her children: Chet (Paula) Seffrood of Oconomowoc, WI, Ron (Stephanie) Seffrood of Lodi, WI, Dale (Ilene) Seffrood of Verona, WI, Susan Seffrood-Richel of McFarland, WI, Audrey (Tom Sherry) Caygill of Gratiot, WI, and Sheila (Russell) Wolff of Cottage Grove, WI; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ralph in 2005; two sons: Gerald "Jerry" Seffrood in 1979 and Terry Seffrood in 2013; a granddaughter: Alyson Wolff; and two great-granddaughters: Kayla and Abigail Frey; four brothers: James, Clayton, William "Bill, and Russell Hauser; and three sisters: Alvera Haesler, Dorothy Olson, and Vivian Wahl.

Edith was a member of Wiota Lutheran Church in Wiota and was part of the Rebekkah Circle. Growing up in the years of the Great Depression Edith found ways to provide for her family in thrifty and creative ways. She had a love for gardening and could essentially make anything grow. Edith also enjoyed fishing with her family and more often then not caught the most fish. Edith had the "healer's touch" for people and pets alike, with Vicks Vapor Rub being her cure all. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren more then anything else in the world. The more family she had surrounding her, the happier she was. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church (6682 State Rd. 78, South Wayne, WI) with Rev. Daniel L. Bohlman of Yellowstone/Argyle - Apple Grove Lutheran Churches officiating. Burial will be in West Wiota Cemetery in rural Gratiot. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church and on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington, WI is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Edith's name.

The family would like to invite those who are attending Edith's services to wear her favorite color, red.