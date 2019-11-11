Edith "Edy" S. (Scheiwe) Jacobson

MADISON – Edith S. Jacobson, age 62, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, friends and most importantly love on Friday November 8, 2019.

Edy was born on March 12, 1957 in Waukesha, WI to Wayne and VernaBell Scheiwe. She grew up in Waukesha and later moved to Madison where she attended East High School and met the love of her life Jeff. Edy married Jeffrey Jacobson on June 27, 1981. She enjoyed coffee, the beach, her pets, Capitolaires, Disney, and loved her Facebook Black Bear family. She loved visiting with family and friends, especially bragging about her children and grandchildren. Family and friends have always been so very important to Edy. The two are synonymous. To be a friend is to be family. You always knew you were loved by Edy.

"Aunt Edy loves you"

Edy is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey; children, Annie (Joe) Nuval, Corey (Tara), and Dameon (Autumn Neugent); grandchildren, Zachary Buchanan, Jada White and special sister, Deb Jacobson. She is further survived by her mother, VernaBell; siblings, Ron (Deb) Scheiwe and Phil (Jackie) Scheiwe, Cindi (David) Anderson, Curt, Danny; and a multitude of Jacobsons, Scheiwes, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne; mother-in-law, Joyce; sister, Panda; and brother-in-law, Bob.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, with Doug Stampfli presiding. A visitation will be held from 4PM until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at the TLC Unit at University Hospital for their care and support.

