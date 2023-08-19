Edgar Ray Norris

BLUE MOUNDS - E. Ray Norris, age 82, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at New Glarus Home. He was born on Oct. 27, 1940, in Smithfield, N.C., the son of Clarence and Clyda (Moore) Norris.
Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1965. He was united in marriage to Judith Wirth on July 19, 1963, and then returned to the Army during the Berlin Crisis. Following his discharge, Ray and Judy made their home in Mount Horeb. Ray worked as a heavy equipment operator for Wingra Stone, Yahara Materials and then retired from the Dane County Highway Department. He was an active member of the Blue Mounds VFW Post No. 9511.
Ray loved the outdoors, especially walleye fishing in the Mississippi. He valued a well-cared lawn and so found great satisfaction in mowing, maintaining his landscape, and relaxing in in his yard.
Ray is survived by his wife, Judith; sons, Greg Norris, Steve (Mary) Norris and Dan (Maria) Norris, a special "adopted" daughter, Debbie Friske; daughter-in-law, Linda Norris; five grandchildren, Mike Norris, Kyra Norris, Kaitlyn Norris, Jessi Garfoot Sullivan and Jack Gudel; his twin sister, Faye Barefoot and two sisters and a brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Clyda Norris; and four brothers and three sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at the BLUE MOUNDS VFW POST NO. 9511, 2787 Erbe Road, Blue Mounds, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to American Cancer Society, Blue Mounds VFW Post No. 9511, William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.