Edgar Ray Norris

BLUE MOUNDS - E. Ray Norris, age 82, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at New Glarus Home. He was born on Oct. 27, 1940, in Smithfield, N.C., the son of Clarence and Clyda (Moore) Norris.

Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1965. He was united in marriage to Judith Wirth on July 19, 1963, and then returned to the Army during the Berlin Crisis.  Following his discharge, Ray and Judy made their home in Mount Horeb.  Ray worked as a heavy equipment operator for Wingra Stone, Yahara Materials and then retired from the Dane County Highway Department. He was an active member of the Blue Mounds VFW Post No. 9511.