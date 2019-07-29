Eddie R. Noggle, age 58, passed away July 29, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

He was born Sept. 1, 1960 in Minnesota to the late Alfie and Eva (Hetrick) Noggle. Most recently Eddie has lived in Avoca for the last 6 years and Mazomanie for the 18 years before that. Eddie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and canoeing. He worked as a laborer for many years before working at Milwaukee Valve.

Eddie is survived by his children, Destiny and Tyler; girlfriend, Kay Endresen; grandson, Elijah Endresen; four brothers, Danny Noggle of Madison, Gary (Tracy Bauman) Noggle of Prairie du Sac, Dickie Noggle of Mazomanie and Dennis (Tina) Noggle of Sauk City; two sisters, Lucille (John) Bratton of Mt. Horeb and Betsy Noggle of Mazomanie; three great nieces, Abby Niederklopfer, Natalia Lara, Evalyn Padilla and a great nephew, Tyrus Lara.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Aug. 3, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Aug. 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Black Earth. Following the interment, a gathering for family and friends will be held at the community building in Mazomanie.

Eddie's family would like to thank the Agrace Hospice staff for their support and compassionate care during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com