Eben Joel Charles Wheadon passed away on Sept. 4, 2018.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1969, in Madison, to Sandra (Wheadon) Jacobsen and Richard Rupert. Eben had a heart of gold, an infectious smile and a kind heart. He loved his sons, Fletcher and Davis more than anything in the world and will watch over them forever. He could not have been prouder of the young men they were and are becoming.

Eben was a ‘Sconnie’ through and through. He loved watching his sons excel both in school and in the sports they both played. Eben loved the outdoors while hunting, fishing or taking in a Badgers or Packers game. It was through the tears of a clown that Eben persevered. Although all those around him felt his charismatic and intelligent energy, he never did. Ultimately Eben turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism, which eventually became the demon too fierce for him to overcome. Those that knew him witnessed his battle to recover, but even more importantly saw his fight to love through the pain and loss that is addiction.

Our profound sense of loss is comforted by our loving memories of Eben. We know that his intrinsically loving, kind spirit is no longer tethered to a body so wracked with disease. God speed Eben. May you now accept and let in all the love you had around you. The family asks that you hold Eben close to your hearts.

A Celebration of Eben’s Life will be held in October, date and location to be announced. In the meantime, knowing how adamant Eben was for his children to do well and succeed in school, a college fund has been set up in his honor for his sons’ future education. Nicolet Bank, Attn: Jamie G., 111 N. Washington St., Green Bay, WI 54301.

Eben is survived by his sons, Fletcher and Davis; the mother of his sons, Jen Wheadon; mother, Sandra (Wheadon) Jacobsen; step-father, Jerrold Jacobsen; step-mother, Wanda Krueger; father and mother-in-law, Blaine and Nancy Hintz; brothers, Ben Jacobsen, John Jacobsen, Jeremy Jacobsen, Jesse Rupert and Eric Rupert; aunts and uncles, David, Barb, Bill, Sue, Bob and Susan; niece, Kalie; nephews, Christopher, Kellen and Colson; sister-in-law, Christine; and cousins. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.