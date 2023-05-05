COLUMBUS--Earl Steinhorst has moved on from this world on May 2, 2023.With sadness in our hearts, we find solace knowing he is in a better place. Earl was born January on 29, 1938 to Arthur and Dorothy (Kottwitz) Steinhorst in Columbus.
He met his wife Julia (Budde) Steinhorst at a dance in Beaver Dam, and they danced their way through life, marrying on February 27, 1960. The music continues to play as they celebrated the arrivals of 3 daughters.Annette (Marshall Timper) Steinhorst, Lori Steinhorst, and Beth (Steve) Steinbeck. The music got even louder as the grandchildren came, Heather Niehoff, Jessie Steinbeck, Whitney Niehoff, Tanya (Zach Cook) Steinbeck, and Dylan Steinbeck.
Earl owned his own construction business, and many have seen him out pouring concrete, on a roof top or doing whatever else came his way. His 2nd favorite job was a school bus driver. From day one, bus #29 with a yellow rubber ducky on the side of his bus to 50 years later when he drove his last route. He also was a member of the Columbus Fire Department, with his favorite number on his helmet, #29. Retirement came, and that meant he could spend more time fishing or just sitting in his chair in his shop relaxing.
He is survived by his wife, Julia of 63 years, along with the 3 girls and grandchildren. Further survivedsurvived by siblings, Gilbert (Bertie Lou) Steinhorst, Janet Margraf, Roger (Ruth) Steinhorst, Diane Bittner and Stanley Steinhorst. He was preceded in death by his parents and many other relatives, too numerous to mention.
Family and friends will miss him and his cowboy hat.
Please join us for a time of remembrance at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus on Friday May 12, 2023 from 3:30 p.m. To 6:00 pm.
A memorial mass at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday May 13, 2023. Rev. Grant Thies will officiate.