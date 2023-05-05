Earl Steinhorst

COLUMBUS--Earl Steinhorst has moved on from this world on May 2, 2023.  With sadness in our hearts, we find solace knowing he is in a better place. Earl was born January on 29, 1938 to Arthur and Dorothy (Kottwitz) Steinhorst in Columbus.

He met his wife Julia (Budde) Steinhorst at a dance in Beaver Dam, and they danced their way through life, marrying on February 27, 1960. The music continues to play as they celebrated the arrivals of 3 daughters.  Annette (Marshall Timper) Steinhorst, Lori Steinhorst, and Beth (Steve) Steinbeck. The music got even louder as the grandchildren came, Heather Niehoff, Jessie Steinbeck, Whitney Niehoff, Tanya (Zach Cook) Steinbeck, and Dylan Steinbeck.