Earl Leroy Hollenberger

Earl L. Hollenberger, 88, of Platteville, WI died Saturday, July 1, 2023. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of the service at the funeral home. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. After the service a luncheon will be served at the funeral home. Per Earl’s request he wants everyone to dress in casual attire. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Earl was born November 26, 1934, the son of Joseph and Goldie (Nickel) Hollenberger in Waterloo Township, Grant County. On June 13, 1959, he was united in marriage to Linda Jentz. Linda preceded him in death on December 28, 2022. In his early years, he hauled milk and helped his father on the farm and helped various other farmers. He also worked for Lloyd Case and the Bartel Family Farm. For a number of years, Earl worked as a patrolman for the Platteville Township and Grant County Highway Department retiring in 1997. He then worked for Platteville Township part-time, retiring from that in 2015 at the age of 80. He enjoyed a good game of Euchre, board games and bean bags. Family reunions were a joy for Earl and also his stops at the VFW to either watch and/or play Euchre. Earl had the “gift of gab” and was a great story teller.
Earl is survived by his four sons, Jay (Joy) Hollenberger, Jeff (Heidi) Hollenberger, Dale (Myra) Hollenberger and Dan (Ann) Hollenberger; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Beck, Justin (Jamie) Hollenberger, Jamie (Taylor) Jarocki, Eve Hollenberger, Abby Hollenberger, Hanna (Adam) Ragsdale, Ashley (Brian) Kadar, Heather (Daniel Davis) Hollenberger and Taylor Hollenberger; three great-grandsons, Jack Hollenberger, Hunter and Finley Ragsdale and one on the way; and one great-granddaughter Lyanna Davis, sisters-in-law Nancy and Mabel Hollenberger, Betty Millard and brother-in-law Mervin (Helen) Jentz and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, sisters Lois Carlson and Shirley Eisele, brothers Joe Jr, Walter and Ivan Hollenberger.
The family would like to thank the friends that we made Pioneer Ridge Apartments. We appreciate the way that they look ouy for each other. We would also like to thank St. Croix hospice and especially Emily Brittany and Dr. Bearse. Although he was not there very long, we would also like to thank Edenbrook for the care that they gave our father.
