BLACK EARTH - Earl Lee Brandt, age 87, of Black Earth, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Heartland Country Village.

He was born on January 5, 1932, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Romay and Alice (Treu) Brandt. Earl graduated from Wausau High School in 1949 and from the UW-Madison in 1955. He married Shirley Mae Ludolph on Aug. 29, 1953 in Madison. In December 1955, Earl began working for the Boy Scouts of America and was employed in five different counsels in Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. In his free time, he enjoyed wood-working, fishing, camping, canoeing and bird watching.

Earl is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley; children, Mike Brandt, Susan (Rick Lewin) Brandt, Jim (Kim) Brandt and Andy (Jen) Brandt; and seven grandchildren, Melanie, Carter, Sophia, Logan, Griffin, Abbey and Thor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mavis Anderson; and brother-in-law, George Anderson.

No services will be held per Earl's wishes. Memorials may be made in his name to Camp Tesomas at www.samoset.org and to Agrace HospiceCare at www.agrace.org.

