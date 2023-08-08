Earl Forrest Chandler, Sr.

MADISON - Earl F. Chandler Sr., age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on May 21, 1937, in Hampton, W.V., the son of Edgar and Bertha (Wilson) Chandler.
Earl married Theresa Doll on April 27, 1957, in Madison. He was a Truck Driver for Madison Silo and also Future Foam. Earl enjoyed bowling (one 300 game), golfing, watching NASCAR, camping, and annual family trips to Myrtle Beach. He was a very proud, unselfish, kindhearted, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Earl is survived by his five children, Earl (Barbara) Chandler Jr., Debbie (Kevin) Wolfe, John (Bonnie) Chandler Sr., Terri (Tim) Douglas, and Michael (Susan) Chandler; ten grandchildren, Melissa Chandler, Chris (Sarah) Chandler, Kylie Chandler, Kady Wolfe, John Chandler Jr., Jeff (Joni) Chandler, Matt (Ariel) Douglas, Nick (Alia) Douglas, Carlie Chander and Olivia Chandler; 16 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Judy Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa; four brothers, Bill, Albert, Donald and Jerry Chandler; and sister, Trudy Barrett.
A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.