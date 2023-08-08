Earl Forrest Chandler, Sr.

MADISON - Earl F. Chandler Sr., age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on May 21, 1937, in Hampton, W.V., the son of Edgar and Bertha (Wilson) Chandler.

Earl married Theresa Doll on April 27, 1957, in Madison. He was a Truck Driver for Madison Silo and also Future Foam.  Earl enjoyed bowling (one 300 game), golfing, watching NASCAR, camping, and annual family trips to Myrtle Beach. He was a very proud, unselfish, kindhearted, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.