Earl Flinn was born on October 31, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to Mary and Harper Donahue. Earl, a retired United States Postal Service Distribution Clerk, departed this life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at UW Health.

He married his longtime friend and love, Alfrieda Wilson, in October of 2006.

His life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Earl is fondly remembered for his genuine heart, caring and compassionate spirit. He was a man of few words but his love for people spoke loudly. While he meant many different things to different people, his family knew him only as a loving and supportive husband, dedicated father, and fun Pa-Pa.

Earl donated much of his free time to volunteering at the Colonia Club Senior Activity Center in Sun Prairie, WI. It suited his servant heart. He also shared his love for fishing and gardening with his wife and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife: Alfrieda; children: Kendra (Chondel), Latonia (Nathaniel); grandchildren: Allen, Tyrice; siblings: "Big Brother" Cullis (Celestine), "Little Bother" Harper (Ernestine), Arlyce, Charlyne, Edwin (Dagene), Edward, Shevell, Shenell; aunt: Lillie King, and a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother: William Flinn and mother: Mary Donahue.

Message to Family & Friends:

IF YOU COULD SEE ME NOW ...

If you could see me now, you wouldn't shed a tear.

Though you may not understand why I'm no longer here.

Remember my spirit, that's the real me.

I'm still very much alive, oh, if you could only see me!

I've beheld our Father's face. I've touched my Savior's hand.

The angels all rejoiced as I entered the Promise Land.

Beyond the gates of pearl, I walk on golden streets.

I've touched the walls of jasper, dipped my foot in the crystal sea.

The beauty is beyond words, nothing can compare.

I've even seen your mansion; someday I will meet you there.

Allow Jesus to be your guide, His word will show you the way.

So, please, don't cry! We will meet again someday!

Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054