MONONA/DEFOREST-Earl E. Strutz, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1933, in Marinette, Wis., the son of Earl C. and Charlotte (Bates) Strutz.



Earl graduated from Marinette High School in 1951 and then served in the U.S. Army. He was a decorated Airborne Ranger in Korea. After returning home, Earl married Kay Christensen. They were married for 51 years until her passing.



Earl received his bachelor's degree from UW-Madison in 1958. He worked for Oscar Mayer for 34 years, retiring as Operations Manager in 1992.



Earl was an active member of Oscar Mayer READI Group, Ducks Unlimited and Rotary International. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was an outstanding Madison softball league pitcher. He enjoyed golfing and was proud of his hole-in-one. Earl was a world traveler, visiting 73 different countries. He was quick witted and had a great sense of humor.



Earl is survived by his wife Louise Hill–Strutz; daughter, Torey (Timothy) Shanahan; son, Eric (Kathy) Strutz; grandsons, Kevin (Sheila) Strutz and Kyle Strutz; granddaughters, Emma Jensen and Anna Van Norman; and brothers, Peter (Judy) Strutz and Paul (Cheryl) Strutz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Kay Strutz.



A celebration of Earl's life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Interment will be held at a later date in Marinette.



Memorials may be gifted in Earl's name to Alzheimer's-Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin www.alzwisc.org or Agrace HospiceCare at www. agrace.org



