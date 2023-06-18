Earl Austin Lindgren

MADISON - Earl Austin Lindgren, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Oakwood Village East. He was born on March 11, 1930, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Rhinehart and Ann (Sheridan) Lindgren.

Earl graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1948 and later the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949 until his honorable discharge in 1953. While serving in the Marines, he married Delores Attleson on Dec. 21, 1951, in Washington, D.C.