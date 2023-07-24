E. Elaine Delehanty

E. Elaine Delehanty, 93, of rural Mineral Point, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Upland Hills Health, Dodgeville. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Peniel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Elaine was born on August 27, 1929 in the Welsh settlement, Mifflin Township, the daughter of Alvin and Ethelyn (Hughes) Jones. Elaine was united in marriage to Oliver “Pete” Delehanty on November 24, 1947 in Lancaster, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2006. She graduated from Rewey High School.