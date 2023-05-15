E. Charles "Charlie" Miehe

Charlie Miehe, 89 of Belmont, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook in Platteville on Saturday May 13th, 2023. He was born on September 10th, 1933 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Robert and Julia Miehe. He attended Peosta High School where he was a standout athlete, graduating in 1951. During his senior year he was in church and heard someone singing in the choir. The voice of Carol Beresford had him immediately interested, and when he had the opportunity to meet her, he was hooked for good. Charlie and Carol were married on June 29th, 1952 at the ages of 17 and 18 and spent the next 70 years by each other’s side.

They farmed in the Peosta area for several years. In 1958 they purchased a farm in rural Belmont and moved there with four young kids and not much money in their pocket. Through hard work and determination, they had the farm paid off by 1969. Then in June of that year a tornado came and took everything but the house. They started over again and rebuilt the farm and farmed until 1979, when they moved into Belmont.