Dwight Hoesly

Dwight A. Hoesly, age 74, of New Glarus passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home, the home farm that his family has farmed for five generations.

He was born on October 16, 1944 the son of Elmer D. and Aslaug (Berge) Hoesly in Monroe. Dwight graduated with honors from New Glarus High School in 1962 and then continued his education at the University of Wisconsin until returning home to run the farm when his father's health declined. On February 9, 1985 Dwight was united in marriage to Jan (Schade) Krause at the Swiss United Church of Christ, where he was baptized and confirmed.

With this marriage Dwight also became a father to Jan's three boys, and then father to their daughter Colleen, with whom he shared a lifelong love of horses. Dwight was a lifelong farmer and steward of the land; he worked hard to improve and maintain the soil and stream banks. Dwight was involved with showing cattle through 4H and was a member of the Dairyland Driving Club, Morgan Horse Association, and was a flag bearer in the Great Circus Parade.

He also played the role of Gessler in the Wilhelm Tell Play for many years, which was a role that was outside of his normal quiet reserved demeanor. Dwight served on the Swiss United Church of Christ Consistory and Wilhelm Tell Board. Dwight enjoyed Thursday cards at the Legion Hall, traveling, and afternoon coffee at the Co-Op.

Dwight is survived by his wife Jan, children Ron (Lisa) Krause, Michael (Jennifer) Krause, Ben Krause, and Colleen Hoesly, grandchildren Lexi Krause, Abby Smith, Bryanna Krause, and Alison Krause. He is further survived by his sisters Delores (Ron) Einerson and Carol (Don) Gruber, the "Hoesly Cousins", in-laws Jill Hagen and Robert (Barbara) Schade, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law James Schade and Leland Hagen.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with the Rev. William Wineke officiating.

A gathering will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

Memorials are suggested to New Glarus EMS, New Glarus Fire Department, and the Swiss Church Stained Glass Window Fund.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com