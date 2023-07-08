Dwight Fruit

Dwight H. Fruit, 93, of Richland Center, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on September 29, 1929, the son of John W. and Helen G. (Sandmire) Fruit. Dwight graduated from Viola High School in 1948. While attending high school, he was involved in sports and never lost a boxing match. He married Arlene Peck on June 1, 1949, at the Viola United Methodist Church in a double wedding with good friends Wilfred and Lorraine Lawton.
Dwight loved gardening, spending time at Burrows Lake with family and lifelong friends, The Bennett's and Lawton's. He enjoyed tinkering with and repairing a variety of things. Dwight was a mentor; he was very patient and would take the opportunity to teach anyone that needed some guidance with anything. He took pride in his work and was the owner and operator of Agri Dairy Service from 1972 – 2010. Dwight was a member of the Richland Center Lions Club, Schmitt Woodland Hills Board, and Peace United Methodist Church.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 74 years Arlene, three children: Richard (Mary Jean) Fruit, Christine (Robert) Cannon, Jude (Kevin) Rudersdorf; six grandchildren: Ryan Cannon, Joel Rudersdorf, Jesse (Niki) Cannon, Kyle (Lauren) Rudersdorf, Laura (Cole) Pyfferoen, Alex (Madeline) Fruit; eight great grandchildren: TK, Presley, Avaya, William, Koen, CJ, Lillyan, Bronwen; and sister Darlene Grim.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, siblings Darrel, Don, and Donna McHone.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at a later date in the Richland Center Cemetery. The family suggest memorials in Dwight’s name be directed to Schmitt Woodland Hills and the Richland Hospital. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
