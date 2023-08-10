Dustin (Dusty) Allen Carstensen

Dustin (Dusty) Allen Carstensen formerly of Arena, WI passed away August 04,2023, in Grants Pass, Oregon.

He was born April 14, 1988, in Madison, WI, the son of Scott Carstensen and Joan Carstensen (Hook). Dusty graduated from River Valley High School in 2006 where he enjoyed playing football and track. Dusty had many family members and friends in Wisconsin but eventually found his way to Oregon to pursue his passions. He always enjoyed venturing in the wilderness and living off the land. He found his peace on those long walks and in front of those beautiful sunsets (a passion he shared with his late Mother). He enjoyed his newfound passion of tree climbing and being a "lumberjack" and always had stories to share of his big climbs.