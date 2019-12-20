Duane R. Opperman

Duane Ray Opperman passed on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 72. He passed away surrounded by his family at the farm in Fairfield after a short fight with cancer.

Duane was the son of Clarence and Audrey (Davis) Opperman, the fourth of six children. They farmed in North Freedom until he was 16.

He fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Holly L. McEwen of Baraboo. They share 54 years of marriage, and from this union, came four children: Jacqueline Opperman, Scott Opperman, Rebecca Opperman, and Joshawa Opperman. Duane was also blessed with four grandchildren: Dreu Opperman, Samuel Opperman, Benjamin Kellogg, and Jacob Mayer. Finally, Duane's special gifts were his great-grand-babies: Temperance Grace Opperman, Jamison Opperman, Ayden Kellogg, Killian Kellogg, Eli "Bobber" Kellogg, and Enya Kellogg.

A memorial gathering will be in the spring at the family farm.

"It is not my choice to leave you but God's. God bless all I leave behind, and I will wait for you."

Cress Center

6021 University Ave.

Madison, WI 53705

608-238-8406