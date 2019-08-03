Duane M. "Dewey" Sallstrom, age 83, entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born on May 21, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Marvin and Nellie (Olander) Sallstrom. Dewey graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor's Degree in 1959. He served as a Major in the Marine Corps and worked for the State of Wisconsin for over thirty years. Dewey was united in marriage to Nancy Roum on September 13, 1958, at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Stoughton, WI.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sallstrom; his children, Scott (Gina) Sallstrom, Jeff (Sue) Sallstrom, and Pam (Brian) O'Donnell; his grandchildren, Chester, and Claire Sallstrom, and Ryan O'Donnell; his brother-in-law, Chuck (Marilyn) Roum and niece Marcia Brue and family.

Long-time caring friends and neighbors, Jim and Eileen Rech have been a blessing to the family.

Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nellie Sallstrom, his stepmother, Florence Sallstrom, his parents-in-law, Chester and Edna Roum, and brother-in-law, PFC Steven Roum.

A memorial service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road in Madison on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Sheryl L. Erickson presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caring staff at both Agrace Hospice and St. Mary's Hospital.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434