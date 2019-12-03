Duane LaRoy Buskager, age 79 of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, left us on November 28, 2019.

He was born in Madison on September 6, 1940, the son of the late Stanley and Laura (Turner) Buskager

Duane was married to Virginia Caravello and they had three daughters, Barbara, Diane and Terri. He later married Kerri Metz and they had a daughter, Katheryn. Duane was very proud of his daughters.

Our special daddy retired from Oscar Mayer in 2005. He was a devoted grandpa and would do anything for his grandchildren. He loved to fish and hunt in his younger years. Daddy loved old western movies. He also enjoyed taking rides in his car and listening to "Oldies". He found the lord and accepted Him into his heart and was praying daily. He could always make his four daughters laugh and smile. He loved all four of his daughters dearly, as we loved him.

Duane was employed by both Morrell Meats in Los Angeles, California and Oscar Mayer/Kraft Foods in Madison, Wisconsin as well as by Perry Printing in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

Duane is survived by his daughters, Barbara Diers, Diane (Ron) Devers and Terri Buskager, all of the Los Angeles area and Kathy Buskager of Madison. 9 Grandchildren: Christopher Diers, Cory and Kyle Devers, Tara (Andrew) Guerrero, Samuel Buskager, Lizbeth, Dario, Oliver and Araceli Mandragan; 2 great-grandchildren: Kaila Buskager and Gianni Guerrero; He is further survived by his siblings, Ronald Buskager of Sun Prairie, Phyllis Fowler (Howie Ostrem) of Deerfield, and Vern (Phyllis) Buskager of DeForest; a sister-in-law Judy Buskager of Madison and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara, his brothers Bradley and Loren "Swede" Buskager; granddaughter, Michelle Buskager; and a nephew Brent Fowler.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Rd, Deerfield, WI.

We keep this love in a photograph, we made these memories for ourselves, where our eyes are never closing, our hearts were never broken and times forever frozen. Still, so you can keep me inside the pocket of your ripped jeans, holding me close until our eyes meet, you won't ever be alone. Wait for me to come home. There are no more tears in heaven daddy, God has you wrapped in his arms, you are our angel now. Until we meet again, see you later, love you always.

Kathy Buskager AKA Daddy's "Love Bug"

Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054