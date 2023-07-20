Duane Irvin Smith, age 86, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home. He was born on the 25th of September 1936, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Homer Irvin and Hazel Mae Viola (Robinson) Smith. He went to school in and around Janesville and Edgerton, graduating from Janesville high School in 1954. Duane became an Eagle Scout in Troops 12 and 2 and earned the Ace Award (equivalent to an Eagle Scout) in Air Explorer Squadron 2, thereby becoming a Double Eagle. He worked as a spray painter for Hough Shade until joining the US Navy in 1956.
Duane attended the Navy’s Electronic School at NAS Memphis in Millington, Tennessee before being assigned to Heavy Attack Squadron 6 (VAH-6) in San Diego, then to Whidbey Island at Oak Harbor, Washington. He spent two tours to the Far East aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger (CVA-61)
After leaving the Navy, he worked in electronics, as an assembler, and as a spray painter again before meeting and marrying Leona Mae Aenk, daughter of Leon and Marquerite (Meffert) Aenk of DeKalb, Illinois in 1962. Of this union they were blessed with three sons. At the age of 26, Duane was rushed to DeKalb Public Hospital after his right hand was badly injured in a power saw accident at the Richardson Co. Plant, which resulted in the partial loss of two of his fingers. He worked as an Industrial Engineer, Payroll Supervisor, and Computer Programmer in Genoa, Illinois as well as a Programmer/Analyst in Beloit, Wisconsin; Rockford, Illinois. In 1980, he entered the field of System Programmer in Rockford; Minnetonka, Minnesota; and Denver, Colorado before coming back to Madison, Wisconsin in 1990. Duane worked at Rural Mutual Insurance for two years, then at CSC until he retired in 1999.
After retiring, he played golf, watched his beloved Green Bay Packers, got involved in his genealogy, and become a marksman with his pistols.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Leona, his sons Nick, Tim (Robin) and Jason; 3 granddaughters, Nichole, Stephanie, and Ashley; and grandson, Marcus.
He will be cremated and ensconced in the Mausoleum at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com
