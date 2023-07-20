Duane Irvin Smith

Duane Irvin Smith, age 86, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home. He was born on the 25th of September 1936, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Homer Irvin and Hazel Mae Viola (Robinson) Smith. He went to school in and around Janesville and Edgerton, graduating from Janesville high School in 1954. Duane became an Eagle Scout in Troops 12 and 2 and earned the Ace Award (equivalent to an Eagle Scout) in Air Explorer Squadron 2, thereby becoming a Double Eagle. He worked as a spray painter for Hough Shade until joining the US Navy in 1956.

Duane attended the Navy’s Electronic School at NAS Memphis in Millington, Tennessee before being assigned to Heavy Attack Squadron 6 (VAH-6) in San Diego, then to Whidbey Island at Oak Harbor, Washington. He spent two tours to the Far East aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger (CVA-61)

Tags