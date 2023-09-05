Duane Calvin Gilner

Duane “Gilly” C. Gilner, age 91, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin left for his final fishing trip on Friday, September 1, 2023. 

Duane was born on June 17, 1932 in Tomah, Wisconsin; the son of Arnim and Adeline (Hagen) Gilner. After graduating Tomah High School in 1950 Duane enlisted in the Navy and was sent to Korea on the USS Paricutin. He served until 1954. After an honorable discharge Duane returned to Tomah and married his “friend” Delores Pilner in 1955. 