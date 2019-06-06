MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE-Duane A. Olson, age 72, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against cancer.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1946, in Madison, the son of Thomas and Dorothy (Aavang) Olson.

Duane graduated from Madison East High School in 1965. He continued his education at Madison Area Technical College. Duane proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict from 1969-1971. When he returned home, he worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District for over 40 years before retiring in 2007.

Duane married Linda (Paulson) Jackson on Sept. 30, 1994.

Duane loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed restoring and working on automobiles and watching NASCAR. He also liked to bowl, golf, restore furniture, and work in his yard.

Duane is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Brian (Jennifer) Olson, Kim (Anthony Winge) Olson, Jimmie (Tina) Jackson Jr. and Kevin Jackson; grandchildren, Karly Jackson, and Lucas and Tyler Olson; sister, Mary Lou (Fran) Stanek; and brother, David (Pat Shirley) Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park with military honors being conducted. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be gifted in Duane's name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Heartland Hospice.

A special thank you to Dr. Demming and Dr. Bentz and their staff at UW Hospital and Heartland Hospice caregivers for all their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



