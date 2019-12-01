WAUNAKEE - Duane A. "Dewey" Eller, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. BERNARDS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Avenue, Middleton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Avenue, Middleton, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

In memory of Dewey, memorials can be made to the Madison Motorcycle Club. Online condolences can be made at www.gundersonfh.com.