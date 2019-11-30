BARNEVELD - Duaine N. Kirschbaum, age 73, of Barneveld, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, after a brief struggle with glioblastoma.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1946, in Platteville, the son of Robert and Mary (Tryon) Kirschbaum. Duaine was raised in the Dodgeville/Spring Green area and graduated from Dodgeville High School. He then served in the U.S. Army.

Duaine married Rowena Birdwell from Clarksville, Tenn. on April 16, 1970. The couple lived in the Dodgeville/Barneveld area where he worked at Barneveld Implement for over 20 years before going to work at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. He retired in 2009 and enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren, playing farmer, working on lawn and garden tractors and participating in tractor shows and swap meets.

Duaine was a member of the Barneveld Lutheran Church, Barneveld Legion Post 433 and The Roxbury Garden Tractor Club

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; several aunts and uncles; a nephew, his in-laws; two brothers-in-law; and two special friends, Jerry Deischer and Gene Niesen.

Duaine is survived by his wife, Rowena; a son, Neil Kirschbaum; a daughter, Janet (Eric) Molldrem; three amazing grandchildren, Easton, Wren and Ryder; two sisters, Sandy (Gary) Jansen and Bobbie (Ronnie) Butteris; and a brother, Dale (Nancy) Kirschbaum.

A committal service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, Wis., at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Duaine's name to Upland Hills Hospice in Dodgeville, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.