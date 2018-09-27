Dr. Rudolf "Tass" Dueland Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at age 85.

Tass, a proud Norwegian, was born in Staten Island, NY on February 16, 1933 and lived in many places through his life, most recently residing in Black Earth, WI and wintering in Las Cruces, NM.

Tass is survived by his loving wife Susan (Hyland), his four children David (Elizabeth), Kristen Hess (Ted), Janine Rockey (Mark) and Karl (Laurie) as well as 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Rudolf and Hjordis and his sister Sigrid.



Tass was a veterinarian, receiving his DVM from Cornell University in 1956. He practiced in dairy and small animal practices for three years before starting a small animal practice on Staten Island, New York which he ran for thirteen years until he moved on to academia to pursue his interest in veterinary orthopedic research. He obtained a Masters Degree at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine and the University of Minnesota in 1970.



Dr. Dueland was a Diplomate, regent, and president ('90) of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, was president of the Veterinary Orthopedic Society, as well as a member of Orthopedic Research Society, and other veterinary professional organizations such as AVMA, WVMA, and AAHA. His teaching career started at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, from 1971 to 1972. He was Associate Professor of Surgery at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, from 1972 to 1980. He then joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Veterinary Medicine in 1980 on the development team of the new school and as Founding Chair and Professor in the Department of Surgical Sciences. He was chairman of the department of Surgical Sciences from 1980 to 1986. He held a joint appointment as professor of Orthopedic Surgery in the Medical School. Collaborating globally in his interest around comparative orthopedics, research was not only done at Cornell and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison but also in the Orthopedic Department, University of Washington, Seattle; the Laboratory for Experimental Surgery, Davos, Switzerland; and the Biomechanics Lab, Mayo Clinic. Tass retired in 1999 as Professor Emeritus, but never stopped contributing to the science of orthopedics, continuing to lecture and write on his research interests.



Through his career he impacted the lives of thousands of animals with his medical and surgical skills, taught hundreds of students, advanced orthopedic research resulting in approximately 70 publications, many with worldwide reach, and he also received a US patent for his work on measuring hip dysplasia in canines. His generosity, caring for others, work ethic and passion for the science of orthopedics were infectious and inspiring.



Tass also had a love for the outdoors ranging from skiing to golf to enjoying his dogs (Buddy and Pepper) and traveling to his beloved Norway. His volunteering extended to Ski Patrol, EMS, and being a guide for blind skiers. He will be sorely missed by those who have known him and interacted with him but especially by his family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine (online at supportuw.org/giveto/vetmed or call the UW Foundation (608) 263-4545 for details).



There will be a celebration of his life for his family, friends, and colleagues to be held the afternoon of November 10, 2018, at the Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Remembrance details and online condolences will be available at www.cressfuneralservice.com



