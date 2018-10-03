Dr. Roswitha Anna Flach, PHD, age 71 of Stoughton died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday evening, September 29, 2018. She was born on March 13, 1947 in Nomborn, Germany.

Roswitha grew up in Nomborn with her parents and sister. She attended a nearby Catholic school where she graduated from high school. She then attended and graduated from Goethe University in Frankfurt/Main Germany. She taught special education students at the middle school level for some time in Germany.

Roswitha came to the United States in 1972. She taught special education students at the Hononegah High School in Rockton, IL for 4 ½ years from the 1973/74 school year through the 1978 school year. Roswitha enrolled in the UW Madison. She earned a PHD there in Psychology. She married Psychiatrist Bernard Verrill.

Together they operated a mental health clinic in Madison. Bernard died on November 19, 2013. After his death she retired. In December 2016 she met Dennis Said from Blanchardville, and they were married on June 30, 2017. Roswitha loved cats and dogs (leaving behind her beloved Golden Retriever Snowy); flower gardening; ballroom dancing; mushroom hunting and hiking; planning, designing and decorating homes; and playing pickleball.

A visitation for Roswitha will be held on Thursday evening, October 4, 2018 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Blanchard Hall at 206 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A celebration of her life will be on Friday morning at 10:00 AM, followed by a catered funeral lunch, both at Blanchard Hall. Burial will follow in the East Iron Hill Cemetery north of Maquoketa, Iowa. The Saether Funeral Home in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralhome.com