OREGON-Dr. Ross Herman Johnson, age 94, of Oregon, Wis. passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care.

He was born on August 7, 1924, in Evanston, Ill., the son of Ross Johnson, Sr. of St. Paul, Minn. and LeCarda Eliason of Lake Nabagamon, Wis.

Ross served in the U.S. Army, Signal Corp, during WWII, from Sept. 11, 1943 to Feb. 28, 1946. After meeting a fellow veteran who helped him write, My Life My Story, for the Veteran's Hospital, Ross finally shared about his time in the military, 74 years later. He was stationed in the Southern Philippines and Luzon and was in The Battle of Leyte Gulf. Ross then worked setting up communication systems in Japan. He received an American Theatre Ribbon, Asiatic – Pacific Theater Ribbon, two Bronze Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star, Good Conduct Ribbon and Victory Medal.

Ross graduated from Purdue University with a BSEE in Electrical Engineering in 1948. He met Marjorie Jones at a church social, and they married on Nov. 16, 1950, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Ross worked as an Electrical Engineer at Westinghouse (Pittsburgh, PA), Saturn/Apollo Support Center at General Electric (Mercury-Redstone Project) (King of Prussia, PA), Martin Co. (Baltimore, Md) and Magnavox (Champaign, Il). He worked while completing master's degrees in Engineering and then Business. He then completed a doctorate degree 1973 in Statistics at University of Illinois.

Ross published seven books on Statistics and Real Estate. He later co-authored a book on Quality Assurance in Healthcare with his daughter. He taught at Illinois State University where he was Head of the Business Department and an Associate Professor.

Ross was Chairman of the Business Department at James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Va., a position he held until he retired.

Ross enjoyed playing Bridge and achieved, Life Master of American Contract Bridge League. Growing up he earned his Eagle Scout, enjoyed stamp collecting and spending summers with his grandparents in Lake Nebagamon, WI. He grew great tomatoes and rhubarb and the family will always remember spending our summers camping.

Ross is survived by his children, Reid (Sharon) Johnson of Arizona, Neil (Denise) Johnson of Tennessee, Keith Johnson of Virginia and Raandi Johnson-Schmidt of Wisconsin; granddaughters, Rachel (Adrian) Seady, Erica Johnson, Andrea (David) Miller and Madesan Johnson; grandsons, John Schmidt, Collin Schmidt and Teryl Schmidt, Harrison Johnson and Dawson Johnson; and great-grandsons, Cameron Seady, Ryan Seady and Anam Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marjorie; his sister, LaCarda Sonia Holloway; and grandson, Taylor-Gray Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at CHRIST MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2833 Raritan Rd., Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, with a luncheon to follow.

The family would like to thank the Veteran's Home-Based Primary Care Team, Agrace HospiceCare and Gunderson Funeral Home for their care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



