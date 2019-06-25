Dr. Robert "Bob" L. Carlson, DDS, age 94, of Mequon, WI (formerly of Wisconsin Dells) passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Wright House Memory Care in Mequon.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Rev. Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. with coffee and fellowship to follow the service. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Ogema at a later date, with Military Honors provided.

Bob was born February 25, 1925 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Henning and Wilhemina (Luedke) Carlson. He grew up on the family farm in Ogema, where his parents also served as country schoolteachers. He was a graduate of Prentice High School (1943), the University of Wisconsin at Madison (1950), and the Marquette University School of Dentistry (1955). He practiced dentistry in Wisconsin Dells for 50 years, and was named Parade Marshall of the 2008 Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival for his dedication and service to the Dells area.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War 2 in the Pacific Theater as a radioman on LSM-351 and the destroyer U.S.S. McKean (DD-784). In recognition of this service, he took part in the Badger Honor Flight to Washington, DC on October 8, 2011.

He had a lifetime love of music, and enjoyed lending his wonderful tenor voice to multiple barbershop quartets and church choirs.

He married the love of his life, Joyce Darlene Barko, on October 29, 1960.

In addition to many friends and former patients, Bob is survived by his sons, Robert "Rob" James and his significant other, Denise Hibben and her children, Aleesha and Zachary of Chisago City, MN and Jon Edward (Jennifer) of Cedarburg, WI; Liv Lyngstad of Oslo, Norway, an AFS student and "daughter by mutual consent;" grandchildren, Samantha and Aaron; and a sister, LaVonne (David) Mattson of Ogema. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents; brothers, Laurie, Philip, James and Kenneth; a sister, Florence; and his cousin and best friend, Albert Luedke.

The family would like to thank Oak Park Place in Baraboo and Wright House Memory Care for the wonderful care Bob received.