Dr. Richard L. "Dick" McWilliams, 82, of Platteville, died unexpectedly of a heart attack, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at UW–Hospital, Madison.

Per Dr. McWilliams' wishes, there will be no formal services. Private family burial will be at Whig Cemetery. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In his memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.org). Online condolences, thoughts and memories may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dr. McWilliams was born on April 21, 1937 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of Roy and Thelma (Riter) McWilliams. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1955, where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. Dr. McWilliams married Patricia Tindell, his high school sweetheart, on July 7, 1956. In 1958, he graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College.

Dr. McWilliams served as a Reserve Commissioned Officer, 2nd Lieutenant, in the United States Army. He was a lifelong resident of Platteville where he became a partner in Chiropractic Associates in 1960, retiring in 1992. Dr. McWilliams also served two years on the Platteville City Council, where he played a role in the establishment of the Platteville Area Industrial Development Corporation. He also held offices in many other local organizations and is a past recipient of the Distinguished Service Award for Community Service. From 1981 to 2013, Dr. McWilliams served as a member of the Mound City Bank Board of Directors. In 1994, he was elected to serve as Chairman, a position he held from 1994 through 2007.

Dr. McWilliams is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 63 years; three children, Robert (Donna) McWilliams, Cindy (Bob) Nyberg, and John (Beth) McWilliams; six grandchildren, Carolyn (Hunter) McWilliams, Richard McWilliams, Jim (Rachel) Nyberg, Rachel Nyberg, Cate (Darren) Hudziak, Jack (Jamie) McWilliams; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Wren, and Thomas; and sister, Mary Breihan.

Dr. McWilliams was known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who quietly and selflessly cared for us all.