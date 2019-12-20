Dr. Patricia Ann Collins, 88, of Platteville, formerly of Cazenovia, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at UW-Platteville this coming spring; location and date to be determined. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dr. Collins was a Professor of Health and Physical Education at the University of Wisconsin – Platteville from 1960-1994 and was considered a true pioneer in the development of high school and college women's athletics, in the state of Wisconsin. Dr. Collins began the Women's Athletics Program at UW-Platteville in 1966 and served as the Pioneer's first Women's Athletics Director from 1971- 1984. She also served as the head coach for women's volleyball (1966-84), badminton (1966-84), and women's track and field (1966-80). Dr. Collins was inducted into the UW-Platteville Hall of Fame in 1992.

Dr. Collins is survived by her nephew, Steve (Sandy) Duren and grand-niece, Sabre Duren. She left a legacy of love to her friends, family, and students.