PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Obituaries

Dr. Patricia Ann Collins

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 09:28 AM CST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 09:28 AM CST

Dr. Patricia Ann Collins, 88, of Platteville, formerly of Cazenovia, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at UW-Platteville this coming spring; location and date to be determined. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dr. Collins was a Professor of Health and Physical Education at the University of Wisconsin – Platteville from 1960-1994 and was considered a true pioneer in the development of high school and college women's athletics, in the state of Wisconsin. Dr. Collins began the Women's Athletics Program at UW-Platteville in 1966 and served as the Pioneer's first Women's Athletics Director from 1971- 1984. She also served as the head coach for women's volleyball (1966-84), badminton (1966-84), and women's track and field (1966-80). Dr. Collins was inducted into the UW-Platteville Hall of Fame in 1992.

Dr. Collins is survived by her nephew, Steve (Sandy) Duren and grand-niece, Sabre Duren. She left a legacy of love to her friends, family, and students.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars