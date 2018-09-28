MADISON/MT. HOREB - Dr. Max E. Barth D.V.M. passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at his residence in Waunakee Manor on the morning of September the 25th, 2018.

Max was born in Litchfield, Ohio on October 19, 1923, to his parents Myron and Mabel (Eaken) Barth.



He served in the US Army from 1943 to 1946. Staff Sargent Max Barth fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and was part of the European Theater of Operations. Once out of the Armed Forces, Max attended The Ohio State University and in 1949 graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, focusing on large breed animals. He started his own veterinary practice in Mount Horeb, WI in 1951. Max served on the State Veterinary Examining Board, appointed by Governor Lucy in 1974, and served as Chairman in 1977. He later worked as Deputy Administrator of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Animal Health Lab and led a trade mission to China in the early 1980's, delivering Wisconsin Holsteins to farms across China.



He was active in his community: serving on the Mount Horeb Village Board, and the Mount Horeb School Board. Around town, he was affectionately known as "Doc." Max would frequent a local diner called Schubert's, where he met his wife of 64 years, Ruth I. (Bobb) Barth. They raised a family of three children: John Gordon, Linda Barth, and Michael Barth. Their home was filled with animals; from pigeons, to a pet skunk, to dogs and cats.



He is survived by his children, Linda Barth, and Michael (Nancy nee Tommerli) Barth; his grandchildren, Amanda nee Sutter (John) Penisten, Kelsey Barth, and Allyson Opps; and his sister, Joyce (Roy) Farnsworth.



Max is preceded in death by his son, John and his wife, Ruth.



Please join the family as they celebrate the life of Dr. Max E. Barth on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Madison. In honor of Max's daily coffee time, the family will be hosting a coffee and doughnut hour from 10 am to 11 am where they ask you to join them in remembering, honoring, and celebrating the memories of his life. A graveside service will follow at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison. All are welcome.



The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the VA hospital, Dean Medical Center, and Waunakee Manor. Memorials can be sent to Midvale Community Lutheran Church - 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53711.



