Dr. John "Jack" N. O'Neill

Dr. John N. O’Neill, 84, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday at his home surrounded by his family. John or as many people knew him as “Jack” was born on December 19, 1938 in Edgerton, Wisconsin, son of John and Generose (Palzkill) O’Neill. Jack was united in marriage to Maureen Golliher on June 20, 1959 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin.

He graduated from Milton Union High School and received his degree in Industrial Education from Wisconsin State University-Platteville in 1966. Jack obtained his Master’s Degree in Audio Visual Communications from Stout State University in 1967 and in 1971 he received his Doctorate in Education from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO.