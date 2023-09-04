Dr. John "Jack" N. O'Neill

Dr. John N. O’Neill, 84, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday at his home surrounded by his family. John or as many people knew him as “Jack” was born on December 19, 1938 in Edgerton, Wisconsin, son of John and Generose (Palzkill) O’Neill. Jack was united in marriage to Maureen Golliher on June 20, 1959 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
He graduated from Milton Union High School and received his degree in Industrial Education from Wisconsin State University-Platteville in 1966. Jack obtained his Master’s Degree in Audio Visual Communications from Stout State University in 1967 and in 1971 he received his Doctorate in Education from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO.
Jack was a home builder/carpenter early in his career and put those skills to use with Maureen later in life by building their iconic 16-sided house in the “Crossroads of the Nation”. He taught for 34 years at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and had an impact on thousands of students. He was instrumental in creating and building the communications program and helped design the university’s Television and Radio Broadcasting facilities and major. He was UWP’s Director of TV Services, advised students in the installation of cable television on campus and was integrally involved in the TV-5 Christmas Telethon benefiting Wisconsin Badger Camp.
Jack also had an entrepreneurial spirit and founded Agri-Sat in the 1980’s which was the nation’s first agricultural satellite television network as well as Niall Enterprises which installed cable television in Whitewater, Fitchburg and 8 communities in southwest Wisconsin. Later in the 1990’s, Niall Enterprises obtained a grant from the government to develop an air traffic awareness display for pilots to see while flying.
Jack received the Educator of the Year award from The Society of Broadcast Engineers in 1992. In 2000, he received UWP Professor Emeritus status and later in 2013 was awarded the Outstanding Alumnus Award from UW-Platteville. He was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, where he was a catechism teacher and served as Parish Council President. Jack was active in his community with the Belmont Lions Club, Belmont Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and Belmont Fair Stunt Committee.
Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, researching family genealogy and Irish heritage, traveling with many friends during retirement and keeping up on his kids and grandchildren. He had an appreciation for country music, and was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, including the Pioneers and Braves. Go Pack!!
Jack is survived by his wife, Maureen; three children, John (Susan) O’Neill, Robert (Christina) O’Neill and Eileen (Devin LeMahieu) O’Neill; five grandchildren, John Paul, Maureen, Mackenzie, Generose and Quinn; sisters-in-law, Roberta Galbraith, Ann O’Neill Ault and Suzanne O’Neill and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James and Lawrence and sister, Maribeth, and brother-in-law, Dwight Galbraith.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Belmont. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of mass at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
The family would like to THANK Peggy Steger and Sentinel Health Care - Laura, Angel and Kim - for their excellent care over the years as well as Dr. Raday and Lindsay Marklein from SSM Health and Dr. Klann at the Platteville Clinic for their care and understanding.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.