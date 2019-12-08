MIDDLETON - On the evening of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, we said goodbye to Dr. David L. Zierath, age 77, one of the most kind and gentle souls.

Fulfilling a promise made to him when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, his loving wife Mary Jane Brummer along with the support of family, friends, doctors, Agrace HospiceCare and the staff at Sage Meadows, he was guided peacefully and free of pain from his life on earth. Services will be private.

