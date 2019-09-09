Dr. Cathy H. Amundson

Dr. Cathy Harned Amundson, 66, of Whitewater, WI died unexpectedly on September 3, 2019.



She was born November 21, 1952 in Madison, WI, daughter of Lewis B. Harned III and Sally Conlin Harned.



Cathy graduated from West High School in Waterloo, IA in 1971 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1975. She worked for several years in the medical field at Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, CA and the Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine in Norfolk, VA. In 2006, Cathy graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. She worked as a Veterinarian at the Delevan Animal Clinic in Delevan, WI and Animal Medical Center in Whitewater, WI.



Survived by her father of Madison, WI, two sisters, Linda Harned of Whitewater, WI and Deb (Todd) Ondell of LaCrosse, WI; a brother Richard C. (Emily) Harned of LaCrosse, WI and six nieces and nephews.



Cathy was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Lewis "Chip" Boyer Harned IV.



There will be no Memorial Service per Cathy's wishes.



Cathy made a positive impact on all she met whether two or four legged. She was a loving daughter, the best big sister, loyal friend and animal lover. Cathy was also an avid sports enthusiast, possessing a life long love of Wisconsin Badger athletics and attending many Badger games with her dad. Each new sports season will bring a void for those families and friends who shared Cathy's passion for Badger sports.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wisconsin Athletics c/o The University Foundation, 1848 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726, or an animal rescue of your choice.



Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.