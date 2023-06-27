Dr. C. D. Fretz, of Richland Center went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2023, at his home in Richland Center, WI. He was surrounded by family over the course of his illness.
Dr. C. D. Fretz was born on February 25, 1943, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada the son of Dr. Clarence E. and Ola Fretz.
Dr. C. D. Fretz has pastored the Richland Baptist Temple for over 54 years. He founded the Richland Christian Academy in September 1976, which continues to educate children and youth. He also founded the Richland Christian Counseling Center. Other ministries he founded included a bus ministry, and a weekly radio broadcast ministry.
Dr. C. D. Fretz earned his Ph.D. in counseling later in life. Dr. C. D. Fretz earned his Master of Science in Education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the field of Counselor Education with the emphasis upon adult counseling. He was a graduate of Judson University, Elgin, IL and took extra course studies at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, Deerfield, IL, Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, IL, and the Baptist Bible College of Springfield, MO.
Dr. C. D. Fretz loved the Lord with his whole heart, and this was evident in everything he did. He lived an exemplary life, not only saying he loved his Lord and Savior, by showing this in everything he did. People that knew him knew him for his wonderful sense of humor and his famous puns. He believed that the most important decision that a person would ever make is where you spend eternity. People also knew that no matter what they needed, he would be there for them, assisting them, praying for them, and encouraging them with his kind words. His love for all people was evident daily. He loved the people of this community where he served for over 50 years. He had a special place in his heart for people with disabilities, which included his grandson. If you needed something, he would answer his phone day or night and meet with you and assist you however he could. He continued to share his testimony and love for his Lord even during his many weeks in the hospital. His love for his family was constant. He was a kind, loving, patient, faithful, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and brother-in-law. Spending time with his family was of utmost importance. His family knew that whatever they needed, they could count on him to assist.
Dr. C. D. Fretz is survived by his wife of 54 years Dorothy Fretz;
Four children all of Richland Center: Joy (Jason) Cornell, Faith (Brian) Peckham, David (Jenny) Fretz, Hope (David) Donough;
23 grandchildren;
3 great-grandchildren;
Sister: Linda Fae Moore of Fitchburg, WI;
Sister-in-law: Ruth Dawe of Moncton, NB;
Numerous nieces, and nephews.
Dr. C. D. Fretz was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Clarence E. and Ola Fretz, three brothers: Clayton Dawe of Grimsby, Ontario, Raymond Dawe of Grimsby, Ontario, and Reverend Owen Dawe of Moncton, NB.
His favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13 ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.’
A special thank you to Dr. Gilbertson for her compassion and tremendous medical care during his many weeks at the Richland Hospital. A special thanks to all the Richland Hospital staff for their amazing care for Dr. C. D. Fretz prior to his transfer to Gunderson Lutheran, in La Crosse. A very special thank you to Paul Corcoran of the Richland Family Prescription Center for his kindness and compassion and 24-hour service. A heartfelt thank you to the family friend Daniel Carlson, who was available 24 hours a day to assist with his care and who was at the home numerous hours a day assisting the family.
A private family funeral service with burial will be held. A public memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 3:00 PM with Pastor Dave Fretz officiating at the Richland Baptist Temple, 2055 Allison Park Dr, Richland Center, WI, with a luncheon to follow. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
