Dr. C. D. Fretz

Dr. C. D. Fretz, of Richland Center went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2023, at his home in Richland Center, WI. He was surrounded by family over the course of his illness.

Dr. C. D. Fretz was born on February 25, 1943, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada the son of Dr. Clarence E. and Ola Fretz.

