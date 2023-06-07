Dr. Bill Adkins

William (Bill) N. Adkins Jr., MD, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 30, 1945.
Bill will always be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Bill’s office door was always open and he welcomed conversation with a keen listening ear. Bill’s passion was medicine and he often made personal house calls for friends and neighbors at any time of day or night.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Sam and Kati, his grandson Skylar and his adopted grandkids, Miranda, April and Gianlucca. He was affectionately referred to as papa Bill by his great grandchildren Kian, Aniyah, Riley, Reece, Grady, Finley, Natalia and Lorenzo. He is also survived by his 2 younger sisters, Jane (Paul) Litton, and Susie (Kenny) Manson whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Loraine Crittenden Peck Adkins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm followed by a short service and military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the Dane county library services, more specifically to the bookmobile.
The family would like to thank Oak Park Place assisted living staff in Madison, Fresenius Dialysis Center staff in Sun Prairie, Dr Stuart Turner and staff at Dean Clinic -East, Madison and Dr Jessie Miller and John RN at St Mary’s hospital for the loving care and comfort provided to Bill. We will always love you Dad/Grandpa and cherish the time that we had with you. Sam, Kati and Skylar.