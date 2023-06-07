Dr. Bill Adkins

William (Bill) N. Adkins Jr., MD, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 30, 1945.

Bill will always be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Bill’s office door was always open and he welcomed conversation with a keen listening ear. Bill’s passion was medicine and he often made personal house calls for friends and neighbors at any time of day or night.

Tags