FITCHBURG – Douglas Wayne "Doug" Morrissette, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was born on Feb. 25, 1935, in Hudson, Wis., the son of Arthur and Grace Morrissette. Doug married Mary Ellen Wells in New Richmond, Wis., on Oct. 27, 1956, and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, shopping for antiques and coin collecting. He served as the town chairman for the City of Fitchburg from 1975-1981 and then as mayor from 1993-1999. He called Fitchburg home for 48 years.

Doug is survived by his children, Julie Sanders, Jeff Morrissette; Jean Morrissette and Jay (Dana) Morrissette; grandchildren, Georgie Sanders, Katelin Morrissette and Lindsey Morrissette, and Madison and Nathan Morrissette; great-grandchildren, Mason and Bryce Morrissette; brother, Randy (Sandy) Morrissette; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Mary; brothers, Duane, Neal and Clinton; and sisters, Fran, Joan and Joy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH at ST. JOSEPHS, 1905 West Beltline Highway, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with Mons. Thomas Baxter presiding. Burial will be held at Oak Hall Cemetery in Fitchburg. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

