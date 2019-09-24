FITCHBURG - Douglas W. Kendall, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1941, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of William Kendall and Alice (Krug) MacDonald.



Douglas graduated from Central High School. He married Gloria Miller in 1963.

Douglas worked as an IT Professional before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, painting, and making rugs. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his twin grandsons.



Douglas is survived by his wife; daughter, Rae Leigh (Joseph) Daun; grandsons, Carl and Jacob; and sister, Lynn Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Anthony Kendall.



Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. In 1968 Doug received Jesus Christ into his life and is now in heaven.

