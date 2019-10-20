Stoughton- Douglas T. Stolen, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born August 12, 1939, to Tom and Thelma (Olson) Stolen. Doug graduated from Stoughton High School in 1957. After high school he attended MATC before serving his country in the Army Reserve with the 953rd Ordinance. On July 8, 1961 Doug married the love of his life, Linda Edwards, in Deerfield.

In 1965, he started BFS Corporation, a residential and commercial construction business, with Ralph Bradley and Earl Fritzke. Doug and his wife, Linda, took over as sole owners of BFS Corp in 1979, eventually retiring in 2005 Doug and BFS Corp were a highly respected, high quality builder throughout Stoughton and the surrounding area. Doug further served his community for several years on the Board of Directors at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton Hospital Foundation, and First National Bank. He was an active member of West Koshkonong Church and served on the Endowment committee for several years. Doug was an avid golfer and cherished his time on the golf course at Stoughton Country Club with many friends and family. He loved spending time on the family farm with his brothers Dave and Steve. Saturday mornings were spent together having coffee and taking care of the farmland. More than anything, Doug enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's activities and was so proud of them. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his children, Lisa (Tim) Ashe, Mike (Stacy) Stolen and Suzi (Mark) Roman; grandchildren, Zac (Kristin) Spangler, Alli (Josh) Buhr, Jayden and Alexis Ashe, Ashli Stolen, Parker Stolen, Breezy and Bella Roman; great granddaughter, Zoey; brothers, David (Alice Asleson) Stolen and Steve (Mary) Stolen; and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton.

A luncheon reception will follow at the Stoughton Country Club. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services at church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to West Koshkonong Lutheran Church or your local hospice organization. Our entire family would like to thank the Stoughton Hospital staff as well as Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care. We know that Doug's witty sense of humor, his compassion and his love for us all will live in our hearts forever. Please share your memories of Doug by posting Tributes.