BARNEVELD -- Douglas Ray Miller, age 68, returned his spirit to the universe on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1951, in Clayton, Ill., the son of Ray and Alice (Cole) Miller.

Douglas married Bonnie Isaacson on Aug. 14, 1976. According to his first-grade teacher, Doug "lived in a world of his own making." For those lucky enough to be invited into that world, his big dreams, songs, stories, generous spirit, boundless humor, and open heart left indelible imprints. A professional "passer-on" of tradition, tales, and tunes, Doug devoted his life to creating places to bring people together. Doug made deeply spiritual connections with all he met, whether conversing on a prairie with a red-tailed hawk or on a stage via a microphone.

Doug's family was a great pride of his life. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Molly (Brent) Bilse; two sons, Nate (Becky Bohr) and Jeremiah (Kelly) Miller; four grandchildren, Tegan, Isaac, Lena, and Owen; sister, Marilyn Miller; brother, Gary Miller; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Lena Marshall.

