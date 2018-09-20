Douglas J. VonGlahn, 85, of Belmont, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2018 at Manor Care in Platteville, WI.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont, where there will be a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.. Following the prayer service all are invited to the Sport’s Page to share a meal and celebrate Doug’s life.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville is serving the family.

Memorials may be made to the Doug VonGlahn Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Doug was born on September 15, 1933 in Belmont, WI son of John and Adelia (Johnsen) VonGlahn. He attended Bethel Grove School and graduated from Belmont High School in 1951. He was united in marriage to Joan Brugger on September 5, 1959 in Platteville, WI. Doug farmed on the family farm, worked for William’s Tree Service, and UW-Platteville, where he retired.

Doug was a quiet man who enjoyed his daily stop at HomeTown Repair and his noon lunches at the Truck Stop, Sports Page, and My Turn. His biggest joy was his family, where he especially enjoyed his weekly visits with the great grandkids. Doug was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Renee (Tim) Weittenhiller of Belmont; two grandchildren, Jason (Liz) Weittenhiller of Platteville; Jaime (Tim) Salathe of Darlington; and four great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hayden Weittenhiller and Kenzie and Kade Salathe. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Joan on September 12, 1979, and his parents. The family would like to thank Manor Care and St. Croix Hospice for their love, care, and support.