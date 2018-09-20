MADISON-Douglas J. Biwersi, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on April 10, 1942, in Milwaukee, the son of Lester and Thomasine (Miller) Biwersi. Douglas worked as an optician at Dean Clinic and retired in 2007. He had an eye and appreciation for fine eyewear. Douglas was an accomplished golf enthusiast and had golfed at several beautiful courses around the world including Hong Kong and Mexico.

He had a great sense of humor, his laugh will be dearly missed. Douglas was also a gourmet cook and looked forward to finding and trying new recipes. He and his fiancé, Elizabeth loved to travel and were able to experience numerous vacations abroad over the almost 30 years they were together.

Douglas is survived by his fiance, Elizabeth Hauda; mother, Thomasine M. Biwersi; daughter, René (Ira) Andruss; son, Todd Biwersi, Elizabeth’s children, William (Karen) Hauda II, Michael (Angela) Hauda and Kathryn (Nathan) Erjavsek; sister, Thomasine (Dale) Thompson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and four nephews and a niece, Mark (Jennifer) and Troy (Aimée) Biwerski, Scott (Beata) Thompson, Anna (Kevin) Thompson-Muszynski, Mark (Patti) Thompson and their families . He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, William L. Biwersi. Private family services will be held.

