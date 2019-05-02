Stoughton/Edgerton- Douglas G. Pfundheller died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

He spent his final days surrounded by family and friends, saying his goodbyes and even getting to say hello to his four-day-old great grandson (#17), before he passed.



Douglas was born April 12, 1929 in Rice Lake to Edward Pfundheller and Mabel Holman. When he was in second grade, he moved to Stoughton, the community he loved and called home for 83 years.



Douglas's zest for life started early. One of his proudest memories was becoming an Eagle Scout in 1945. He was a state champion pole vaulter at Stoughton High School, where his record stood for over 20 years. Douglas played football at Upsala College in East Orange, NJ. He graduated from the UW in 1952 where he was a member of the track team. Douglas got his pilot's license at 21 and was proud to have owned a plane before owning a car!



In 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Ardys Holtan, the love of his life. They had three children, Marjie, Mark and Karen, and would go on to have eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.



Douglas was a man of many talents. He was proud to build two airplanes, the first catamaran sailboat on Lake Kegonsa and a ski jump for the community. Douglas was a member of the Stoughton Village Players, a woodcarver, pianist and sang with the First Lutheran Choir and Edvard Grieg Chorus. Douglas loved to read (mostly history), travel, play cards, eat peanuts and jelly beans, and enjoy a day on the lake with his family.



He was a pillar of the Stoughton community. Doug and Ardys were selected King and Queen of Syttende Mai in 1981. He was elected Mayor of Stoughton from 1982-1990. During his term, he was proud to have appointed the first clocktower and opera house restoration committee, start the Sister City relationship with Gjovik, Norway, build a new Safety Building (using no taxpayers money) and expand the Stoughton Library. Doug was also Director of the WI League of Municipalities, Dane County Red Cross, Friends of Lake Kegonsa, and President of the Stoughton Country Club, Stoughton Hospital and the Skaalen Home Board of Directors. Oh, and he worked for a living as a teacher, salesman and realtor.



Douglas is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ardys; children, Marjie Hanssen, Mark (Kelli) Pfundheller and Karen (Greg) Griffin; grandchildren, Kevin (Renee) Stokstad, Brianna (Jeff) Dimond, Lindsey (Jake) Lentz, Theodore (Charity) Hanssen, Michael (Marcy) Berigan, Jamie (Seth) Redalen, Nicholas (Kate) Pfundheller and Meaghan (Kevin) O'Donnell; 17 great grandchildren; and sister, Sue (Mike) Devlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara (Roger) Amundson; brother, Monty (Marty) Pfundheller; and other loved ones.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton, with Rev. Bill Lehman and Rev. Richard Halom officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, and from 9:30 AM until the time of services at church on Monday. Private burial will take place in Eastside Cemetery.



